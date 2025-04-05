National Security Advisor of The Czech Republic pays courtesy call on Foreign Minister  

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Mr Tomáš Pojar, National Security Advisor of the Czech Republic, have held discussions on deepening relations between the two countries in Accra.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the discussions focused on defence, security, scholarships, medical training and transport.

During the meeting, Mr Pojar recalled his country’s longstanding relations with Ghana which is over 60 years and stressed on the need for the two countries to strengthen their ties for their mutual benefit.

He further pledged his country’s commitment to deepening relations with Ghana.

Mr Ablakwa expressed the Government of Ghana’s appreciation to the Government of Czech Republic for collaborations in areas like agriculture, education, water purification and security.

He expressed the need to organise a business forum to enable the business communities in both counties to take advantage of each other’s comparative advantage.

The meeting concluded with both parties reaffirming their commitment to advancing biliteral relations to improve the welfare of the peoples of the two countries.

Source: GNA