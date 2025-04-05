Minister of Health vows to combat opioid influx nationwide

The government is intensifying efforts to combat the import and export of illicit drugs, Mr. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, Minister of Health, has announced.

“We are waging a war against the influx of opioids into the country,” Mr. Akandoh stated during the supervised disposal of 230 cartons of opioids at Ashaiman on Friday.

The GH¢20 million worth of opioids, imported into Ghana on March 14, 2025, was disposed of in accordance with a Court Order.

The consignment included 160 cartons of Tafradol Tapentadol (120 mg), 44 cartons of Timaking Tapentadol (120 mg and 250 mg), and 26 cartons of Rahol Tapentadol (120 mg).

Mr. Akandoh disclosed that investigations into the shipment through Tema Port have commenced, with the importer and clearing agent set to be interrogated.

He revealed that the importer is not Ghanaian and claimed the goods were destined for Niger.

“We are in touch with the Niger government to know if it okayed it,” he added.

“Even if the Niger government has okayed the importation of the drugs, our borders would never be used as safe havens for opioids,” the Minister emphasized.

He reiterated that Ghana’s laws permit drug shipments only through Tema Port and Kotoka International Airport.

The Ministry witnessed the destruction to prevent any portion of the drugs from entering the market.

Mr. Akandoh noted that security agencies, particularly Customs, have been tasked to seize all drugs at “land ports.”

He warned that using Ghana as a hub for opioids could harm national productivity, as the youth, who are the country’s future, are most affected by opioid abuse.

The Minister gave the assurance that the government would soon outline further actions on drug imports and exports.

Dr. Delese Mimi Darko, Chief Executive Officer of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), highlighted the side effects of opioids, including nausea, vomiting, confusion, hypertension, hallucinations, and depression.

She affirmed that drug regulations are being enforced, with measures such as seizures and destruction.

Dr. Darko said that the FDA was intensifying public education on drug abuse, especially targeting the youth, and maintaining 24-hour surveillance at Kotoka International Airport.

The destruction of the opioids was witnessed by officials from the Tema High Court, Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovations (MESTI), FDA, Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Police, National Security, and Ministry of Health.

Source: GNA