Ghana Revenue Authority meets to reform, strategise to achieve GH¢200b target

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has held a retreat to strategise and reform its operations to enhance revenue mobilization to achieve its ambitious GH¢200 billion target for 2025.

The retreat, which was held on Thursday, April 3, 2025, brought together officials and key stakeholders, to evaluate the effectiveness of existing tax policies, improving compliance measures, and leveraging technology to improve revenue collection.

Speaking at the event Mr. Anthony Kwasi Sarpong, Commissioner-General of GRA emphasised the need for innovation and efficiency in revenue mobilization.

He reiterated the GRA’s commitment to tackling tax evasion, expanding the tax base, and streamlining processes to enhance compliance.“We are determined to achieve our GH¢220 billion revenue target by adopting smarter enforcement strategies, improving taxpayer services, and strengthening digital tax systems.

“This is a high target that has been set to ensure that we deliver on it, it’s important we come together, bring all the management team together to rally around and to understand what is ahead of us.”

“So first of all, to pull back and to strategize to reflect and to look at all the areas that we need to do to achieve this target. And in doing so, we’re looking at areas in terms of compliance,” the Commissioner-General said.

He explained that there must be some reforms to retool digitalisation and ensure that the Authority built and implemented the tools.“We will engage with our taxpayers, we will bring all the elements of customer centric approach to be cordial in our dealings with taxpayers,” he added.

During the retreat, the GRA also addressed concerns regarding E-Levy deductions following its recent repeal and assured that any deductions made after April 2, 2025, would be refunded to affected customers.

Financial institutions have been instructed to comply with the directive or face penalties,” Mr. Sarpong said.

Ghana’s 2025 revenue target of GH¢200 billion marks a significant increase from previous years, reflecting the government’s push to increase domestic revenue generation. In 2024, the GRA surpassed expectations, due to improved tax administration and customs enforcement.

With ongoing reforms and strategic planning, the authority is confident to meet or exceed its target to ensure sustainable revenue to support Ghana’s economic growth.

Source: GNA