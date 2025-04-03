Eleven arrested over illegal mining on banks of Bonsa River  

The Western Central Regional Police Command has arrested eleven persons suspected to be involved in illegal mining (galemsey) activities along the Bonsa River bank in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipility of the Western Region.

The suspects; seven Ghanaians and four Chinese, were arrested on March 31, 2025, through sustained intelligence-led operations against illegal mining activities, a police press release, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said on Wednesday.

Five of the suspects, Wei Qinwei, Yao Yongji, Nsoh Oto, alias Agologo, Kwadwo George alias Sergio, and Emmanuel Van, alias Atta, were arrested at a site in Bonsa

The remaining six; Nuang Shichuan, Huang Xinbao, Douglas Ayambilla, Elvis Aborta, Michael Tettey Komlorm and Ibrahim Dauda were arrested at Wassa Agona in the Western Region.

All the suspects were in custody and would be arraigned to face justice, it added.

“We would like to assure the public, especially communities within the Western Central Regional Police Command, that the Ghana Police Service remains committed to fighting crime and ensuring security, law and order in the country,” it added.

Source: GNA