E-Levy finally scrapped

The tax Ghanaians have been looking forward to being removed since the change of government after the December 2024 elections has finally been removed.

Yesterday March 2, 2025, the President, John Mahama assented the Electronic Transfer Levy (Repeal) Bill 2025 into law, effectively removing the tax many Ghanaians saw as regressive.

The tax was introduced in 2022, despite obviously being unpopular, and strongly opposed by the general public and stakeholders who among other factors believed it would place additional financial burden on Ghanaians and would effectively curtail the gains made in financial inclusion, the government of the day was adamant.

In March 2025, Parliament approved the Electronic Transfer Levy Repeal Bill 2025, which effectively abolished the digital tax placed on electronic financial transactions, including Mobile Money transactions, bank transfers and inward remittances.

At the beginning, it was charging 1.75 per cent on transactions, before being revised to one per cent.

Some Ghanaians have described it as ‘most senseless tax’, and its removal brings a huge relief to citizens, and puts their money back into their pockets.

By Emmanuel K Dogbevi