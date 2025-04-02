Painter accused of stealing Bank of Ghana cables granted GH¢1m bail 

A painter, accused of stealing electrical cables at the Bank of Ghana building at Ridge, has been granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court.

Ahmed Mohammed Lawal was admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢1 million with two sureties.

The relieving judge, Mr Isaac Addo, ordered the Prosecution to comply with the rules of disclosures.

The matter has been adjourned to May 7, 2025.

Lawal has been charged with unlawful entry and stealing electrical cables worth GH¢1,035,500.

The accused has denied the charge.

Earlier, prosecution led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Agustin Kingsley Oppong told the Court that the complainants in the case, Samuel Nii Tettey and Davidson Mensah Otinkorang, were safety officer and electrical engineer respectively, at the new Bank of Ghana Building, which was under construction.

Prosecution said on February 16, 2025, the complainant detected that someone had broken into the Energy Farm at the site and stolen quantities of 1c x240 and 1cx 300 square of copper cables all valued at GH¢1,035,500.

The Prosecution told the Court that it necessitated the review of the Close-Circuit Television (CCTV) Camera, where the accused and two others were seen stealing the copper cables from the Energy Farm. Bundles of the electrical cables were kept at the place.

According to the Prosecutor, the complainants nabbed the accused and handed him over to the Police.

During investigations, it was revealed that the accused and two others, at large, gained ingress into the Energy Farm by means of a scaffold where they cut the copper cables with a sharp object and carried them away.

Also, investigations proved that the cables were sold to someone at Kwame Nkrumah Circles by the accused, whose share was GH¢2,000.

Lawal was unable to lead the police to arrest his accomplices and the alleged “dishonest receiver.”

Source: GNA