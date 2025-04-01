Government will demolish illegal structures in waterways – Mahama

The government will ensure that all illegal structures in waterways are demolished as part of efforts to avoid the perennial flooding in the nation’s cities and towns.

President John Dramani Mahama gave the caution in his message to Ghanaians, which he delivered at the Black Star Square in Accra during the National Eid Al-Fitr prayers.

The President reiterated the Government’s commitment to address the deeply troubling issue, the illegal construction of structures in waterways, which were causing flooding and extensive destruction of property.

“As we know, the rains are about to start. And already we can see flooding because people have built and blocked the rivers, and so the rivers have nowhere to go but to back up their safety,” the President said.

“This reckless disregard for planning regulations and environmental safety is a major contributor to the devastating flooding that continue to plague our communities.”

The President said, he was aware of instances where private businesses colluding with some chiefs were turning water retention areas, Ramsar sites into built-up zones.

“Let me be clear, this must stop. Those structures will be pulled down. We will not allow a few selfish individuals to endanger the lives and livelihoods of countless others,” President Mahama stated.

“The law will be enforced and those who flout it will face the consequences.”

The President underscored that building a better Ghana required a collective efforts and shared responsibility.

Touching on the Eid Al-Fitr celebration, the President reiterated that the celebration of Eid al-Fitr was one that should be done with peace and dignity.

“Unfortunately, in the past, reckless riding, reckless driving has led to the unfortunate loss of lives,” he said.

“And I want to say, no one must die in the celebration of Eid. No one must die at the end of the celebration of the holy month of Ramadan. And so I’m going to caution our young people who drive their cars recklessly, and their motorbikes recklessly,

I have asked the Police to look out for you.”

He said anyone who would ride recklessly or drive recklessly the Police would arrest such a person.

“My brothers and sisters let’s work together, guided by the principles of faith, justice and compassion to create a brighter future for ourselves and future generations,” he said.

The President used the occasion to once again call on the chiefs and people of Bawku to give peace a chance.

“On this holiday occasion, where we celebrate the feast of Eid Al-Fitr after the holy month of Ramadan, my brothers and sisters in Bawku, let’s give peace a chance,” he said.

President Mahama said this year the additional holiday had worked well and that his information was that Sunni al-Jamaat Muslims offered their Eid Al-Fitr prayers on Sunday, March 30.

“Today, the National Chief Imam is holding the national prayers for the holiday, and tomorrow, I hear that there is a denomination in Tamale that is going to say their prayers on Tuesday. So the additional holiday has given everybody a holiday, whichever day you decide to pray.”

The President said, his promises were not just words, and that they represent a solid commitment to enhance the lives of every Ghanaian, irrespective of their background or their faith.

He said the government would focus on education, healthcare, job creation and infrastructure development, ensuring that everyone shares the benefits of their nation’s progress.

He noted that from education and healthcare to business and governance, the impact of Muslims were evident everywhere.

“Our Zongo communities remain centres of entrepreneurship, trade and cultural enrichment.

However, we must do more to ensure that the development in our Muslim communities is balanced and catches up with the rest of the country,” he said.

“We must invest in quality education for our children. We must improve healthcare facilities and create opportunities that will help our youth to achieve their full potential.”

President Mahama said education remains the most powerful tool for change and that he wants to encourage Muslim youth to embrace it fully.

Adding that education was an opportunity for social mobility; saying “Islam itself teaches us that seeking knowledge is a lifelong duty for every Muslim”.

President Mahama said the future of Ghana hinges on their ability to equip the young people with the right skills and the mindset to thrive in a constantly changing world.

He said one of the core teachings of Islam was the importance of charity, kindness and giving.

“Zakat and Sadaqah remind us that true wealth is not measured by how much we accumulate but by how much we give to help those in need,” he said.

“As we celebrate Eid, let us not forget our brothers and sisters who are less fortunate and are struggling, such as orphans, widows, the unemployed and the elderly.”

Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, the National Chief Imam, who led the national Eid Al-Fitr prayers at the Black Star Square in Accra, prayed for the peace and prosperity of the nation.

The National Chief Imam raised concerns about Ghana’s economy, in terms of Ghanaians’ obligations as citizens, that they must do something to improve the economy; so that they would not go around begging so that external forces would not impose certain conditionalities on them.

He urged the government to devise the means of generating more revenues locally to help build the economy.

The National Chief Imam urged Ministers and appointees of the President to be loyal to the President and the nation, adding that they must not disappoint him.

