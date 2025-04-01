Bagbin to establish “National Integrity Awards Scheme”

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has announced plans to set up a “National Integrity Awards Scheme” as a strategic initiative to shape the conduct of public officeholders.

The proposed scheme would also promote good governance, transparency and accountability in Ghana.

The award scheme would recognise and reward individuals for exhibiting ethical conduct and the highest degree of decency, professionalism and integrity in their respective fields.

However, individuals whose conduct had brought shame and embarrassment to their institutions and the country would be given the “Vulture Awards”.

Speaker Bagbin announced this at the end of the First Meeting and First Session of the Ninth Parliament of the Fourth Republic in Accra, over the weekend.

In that regard, the Speaker said, a committee, comprising the clergy, academia, political groups, and civil society organisations, would be set up to assess and evaluate the performance of individuals for recognition.

The Speaker was of the conviction that the Integrity Awards would mark a significant step towards instilling discipline and accountability in Ghana’s governance system.

“Integrity is one of the fundamental principles of Ghanaian society and key component of our democratic dispensation and cornerstone upon which to build public trust and confidence that enable state institutions to function,” Speaker Bagbin pointed out.

He was of the belief that a country with men and women with integrity would contribute immensely towards its quality and socio-economic advancements.

With this initiative, he hoped it would restore public confidence in leadership and ensure that public office holders adhere to the highest ethical standards.

He expressed optimism that the awards scheme would inspire national movement amongst the citizens to champion integrity, transparency and fight corruption.

“This award scheme will not only apply to Parliament but will be extended to the entire nation. A national committee comprising members from the Clergy, civil society, political groups, and business entities will be established, to assess and evaluate individuals based on their integrity and conduct,” he added.

The renowned legislator lamented the deteriorating state of governance and declining ethical standards in public office.

The Speaker recalled past experiences where financial incentives were secondary to the duty of public service, contrasting them with the present culture where financial gains seem to take precedence over national interest.

Parliament as an institution that mirrors society would, therefore, champion integrity, transparency and accountability to inspire socio-economic development, the Speaker assured.

Source: GNA