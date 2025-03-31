Grameen Foundation launches “Invest in HER Power” in Ghana

On February 28, 2025, Ghana commemorated the 77th anniversary of the 1948 Christiansborg Crossroad shooting, honoring three ex-servicemen who were killed while petitioning the colonial governor.

As solemn flag-raising and wreath-laying ceremonies at the newly created Nationalism Park went on, the Grameen Foundation, on the same day, embarked on a parallel mission of hope and support for women’s development. Defying any anxieties of the moment, the organization launched its new global strategy, “Invest in HER Power,” at the PD Center, British Council in Accra. The initiative represents a bold commitment to advancing women’s roles, and it signals a steadfast belief in the potential of Ghanaian women.

In a climate where reflection on the past mingled with aspirations for the future, Grameen chose to shine a light on resilience, adaptation, and opportunity. The launch wasn’t just a strategic presentation; it was a statement. It was an affirmation that even amidst historic commemorations, investment in women remains a vital pathway towards sustainable development.

The Senior Director, Global Operations, Alfred Yeboah, articulated the organization’s vision with compelling clarity. “We are telling our teams and countries to pick their global strategy and make it local,” he explained. This ethos of localization is at the heart of “Invest in HER Power.” Recognizing that one size does not fit all, Grameen Foundation supports its country teams in adapting the global framework to the unique realities and needs of their communities.

Mr. Yeboah, reflecting on the organization’s unwavering commitment, powerfully stated, “In the pursuit of supporting women, we must remember that investing in a woman is not just an act of charity; it’s an act of faith in the boundless potential that lies within her.”

“Invest in HER Power” vision

Holistic Enhanced Resilience (HER) framework

The HER Framework is a five-phased holistic approach aimed at supporting women across various domains—within their homes, communities, and workplaces. This strategy pivots around three signature programs: AccelHERate (Young Women), TogetHER, We Grow (Women Smallholder Farmers), and InvestHER (Women Entrepreneurs). Each program is tailored to address specific needs and challenges faced by women in different sectors, fostering holistic growth and resilience.

Collaboration and strategic partnerships

The launch event brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including representatives from government agencies, private sector entities, NGOs, international organizations, and technology service providers. This cross-sector collaboration is crucial to the success of “Invest in HER Power.” As Mr. Yeboah emphasized, Grameen Foundation values partnerships and seeks to engage with potential collaborators across various sectors to maximize impact. The launch also highlighted the importance of sustainable funding models. By diversifying its funding sources, Grameen Foundation has built resilience against external shocks and ensured the continuity of its programs.

Supporting women for a brighter future

Launched on a day of historical significance for Ghana, this initiative embodies hope and resilience, reminding us that investing in women is investing in a brighter future for all. The collaborative spirit and forward-thinking approach showcased at the launch signal a promising path towards sustainable development in Ghana and beyond. The event showcased Grameen’s focus on creating localized strategies to better serve women around the globe. By supporting country teams to tailor the global framework to their communities, Grameen ensures its efforts are effective and impactful.

By Afia Agyapomaa Ofosu