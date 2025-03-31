Ghana government urged to prioritise sustainable, equitable health financing to achieve UHC  

The Hope for Future Generations (HFFG) and partners have called on the Government to prioritise sustainable and equitable health financing as a key driver to achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Despite government’s efforts to increase the health budget allocation by approximately GH¢2 billion, (increasing it from GH¢15.6 billion in 2024 to GH¢17.8 billion in 2025), more needed to be done to achieve especially Primary Health Care (PHC) and immunisation services.

A statement issued and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday said Ghana’s allocation remained far below the 15 per cent commitment set by the Abuja Declaration, which signalled a need for stronger prioritisation of the health sector.

“Again, when adjusting the 2025 budget for inflation, the nominal allocation for 2025 decreased by 23 per cent in real value, indicating a decline in purchasing power,” it said.

“If inflation is not effectively managed, the health sector could face severe constraints, undermining service delivery and progress towards UHC.”

The statement commended the Government’s commitment to uncapping the National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL) aimed at supporting vaccine procurement, claims payments, procurement of essential medicines, bridging donor gaps such as USAID financial shortfalls, free Primary Health Care, and critical care services.

It said: “…While this was in the right direction, the Ministry of Finance must release funds to the NHIA without delay.”

Additionally, the Ministry of Health should submit timely requests to facilitate the NHIA in fulfilling its mandate.

With the exit of Gavi by 2029, Ghana faced an urgent need to secure sustainable domestic funding to avoid vaccine stockouts, delayed procurement, and reversal of public health gains and work towards attaining vaccine sovereignty.

Without a dedicated pool of resources for emergency preparedness, the statement said the country remained vulnerable to outbreaks.

It called for the timely release of funds for vaccine Co-financing, progress toward Abuja Declaration commitments, increase domestic resource mobilisation for PHC and immunisation, and dedicated emergency preparedness fund.

Source: GNA