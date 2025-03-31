First ever book on Notary Public Practice in Ghana launched

A Book on Notaries Public Practice in Ghana, the first of its kind, has been launched in Accra to serve as a guide to notaries to appropriately perform within requirements.

The 1,500-paged book, launched by Justice Richard Apietu, a High Court Judge, on behalf of Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, has cases, laws and researched materials on the work of notaries in Ghana.

A notary public is a public officer who authenticates and legalises documents, they also verify the identity of the document signer.

Usually, they deal with matters concerning foreign laws and international business. Notaries are appointed by the chief justice and are typically qualified lawyers.

The Chief Justice, in a speech read on her behalf by Justice Apietu, said with the growth of notaries practice within the jurisdiction, there was the need to provide requisite legal tools to assist them to appropriately perform within requirements.

“It is important that standards of professional notaries practice within the jurisdiction are kept in accord with parallel global standards,” she said.

She recalled the absence of the book in contextualized terms and dedicated to the practices of the notaries in Ghana.

Justice Torkornoo expressed optimism that the book would be relevant and useful in several aspects, including facilitating the enhancement of administration of justice, the rule of law and development of Ghana’s legal system.

The book would assist practitioners to do the needful and deliver efficiently, competently, and professionally as required of notarial services to promote commerce business, international trade and transaction.

That would ensure credibility and integrity, which are prerequisites in legal documentation.

It is expected to serve as ready study material for law students and other inquisitive minds seeking to gain insights and understanding on the subject of the practice of notary.

“It would serve as a resource and a guide in the professional development of law students and practitioners, notably in the area of property law, conveyancing, wills, probate and administration, law of evidence, civil procedure, commercial and company law practices.”

She commended the author for the hard work, and for adding a growing number of legal treaties of Ghanaian law cases and materials.

Professor Philip Ebow Bondzi-Simpson, Founding Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Cape Coast, who reviewed the book, described it as a good one and urged all to patronise it.

He said it would afford readers the opportunity to know who a notary public was, who qualified to be a notary public, and how the institution had developed over the years.

Professor Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah, former CEO, National Identification Authority (NIA), said the book would help document identification and promote the role of the notary public in fighting fraud across borders.

He expressed concern over the legal effects of gazette notification in the country, saying as a former boss of the NIA, he had challenges with people who wanted to change their names and date of birth, among other things.

Mr Daniel Yaw Abaidoo, the Author of the book, and a private legal practitioner, said his personal interest in writing the book about notaries practices took seed sometime in February 2020.

He said he developed the quest to provide guidance to notary public practitioners, commissioners of oaths, and administrators of the law, including judges.

“This book is intended to be my humble contribution to the overall development of the law and practice of the Notary in Ghana,” he said.

Mr Abaidoo said his innate desire was to provide an orientation reference tool for professionals seeking to be enrolled as notary public for purposes of ensuring standards and promoting professionalism.

He expressed appreciation to the Chief Justice for authoring the foreword of the book, despite her busy schedule.

The first copy was auctioned for GH¢20,000.

At the launch were Mr Dan Kweku Botwe, former Member of Parliament of Okere, Mr Stephen Asamoah-Boateng, former Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Barima Nana Yaw Kordie Oppong, Director of Ghana School of Law, members of the Ghana Bar Association and the Clergy.

Source: GNA