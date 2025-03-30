Vice-President Opoku-Agyemang flown abroad for medical treatment

Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has received medical treatment at the University of Ghana Medical Centre due to a sudden illness that occurred after work on Friday, March 28.

A statement issued by Mr Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Presidential Spokesman and Minister of State in-charge of Government Communications, copied to the Ghana News Agency said based on expert medical opinion, she would be seeking further care abroad.

“We wish the Vice President a speedy recovery,” the statement said.

Source: GNA