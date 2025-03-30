Police arrests wanted MoMo robbery suspect

Martin Amoah, alias “Baba Macho,” who was declared wanted for his alleged involvement in the robbery and murder of a mobile money vendor in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, has been arrested.

He was apprehended on Thursday at Kpone in the Greater Accra Region through an intelligence-led operation.

A statement issued and signed by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Godwin Ahianyo, Public Affairs Officer, said Amoah’s arrest brought the total number of suspects in custody to four in relation to the incident.

He is currently being held and will soon be arraigned.

Source: GNA