Over 70 inmates graduate through Prisons Inmates Tertiary Education Programme

Seventy-one inmates at Nsawam Medium Security Prisons graduated from the Prisons Inmates Tertiary Education Programme (PITEP).

The programme, supported by the Ghana Prisons Service, University of Cape Coast, and Plan Volta Ghana, equips inmates with academic qualifications and skills for reintegration into society.

Three graduates earned first-class honors during the ceremony at the prison.

Mr. Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi, Deputy Minister of the Interior, congratulated the graduates and highlighted the transformative power of education.

He said that the programme’s success reflects the government’s commitment to rehabilitation beyond incarceration.

Mrs. Patience Baffoe-Bonnie, Director-General of Prisons, urged inmates to utilize training programmes, including vocational skills, to aid their rehabilitation.

She announced plans to develop reintegration strategies for inmates’ post-incarceration.

The initiative aims to reduce recidivism and foster positive change through education and skills development.

The graduates’ achievements symbolize hope and resilience, encouraging others to pursue personal growth.

Source: GNA