Stakeholders’ dialogue progress on ratifying AU’s free movement of persons

Government officials, migration experts, diaspora representatives, private sector actors, civil society and youth leaders have gathered in Mombasa, Kenya, to press for concrete progress on ratifying the African Union’s Free Movement of Persons Protocol.

The two-day meeting, jointly convened by the UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and the African Union Commission (AUC), brought together stakeholders to review and validate a report titled “Enhancing Free Movement of Persons and Pathways for Labour Mobility and Skills Portability in Ghana, Kenya, and Zambia.”

The project forms part of a wider effort to reshape the narrative around migration in Africa and remove existing mobility barriers, with funding support from the Government of Italy, according to ECA release shared with the Ghana News Agency.

“This report stems from a joint ECA-AUC effort launched in 2023 to challenge the dominant crisis-driven narrative around African migration,” said Francis Ikome, Chief of the Regional Integration Section at ECA.

“Globally, migration is often viewed as a problem. But within Africa, it is a driver of opportunity.”

Referencing ECOWAS, Mr. Ikome noted that, “even with recent setbacks in the Sahel region, ECOWAS has demonstrated how integration can work, not just in the movement of goods, but of people. It proves that concerns about free movement, while legitimate, should not stall progress.”

Rita Amukhobu, Head of Humanitarian Affairs at the AUC, echoed the message, highlighting that lessons from regional blocs are informing AU’s work. “We continue to rely on regional communities as building blocks. They’ve walked this path before. We’re counting on countries like those featured in this report – Ghana, Kenya, and Zambia – to lead by example,” she said.

Ms. Amukhobu emphasized that the AUC “continues to work hand in hand with member states and with ECA, our strong partner, toward getting this protocol ratified.”

Simon Asare of the Ghana Immigration Service pointed to real-world experience: “ECOWAS has already moved beyond entry rights to include residence and establishment. Nationals from the region are living and working freely in Ghana. Some even receive citizenship.”

The workshop took place as Ghana rolls out visa-free entry for all African nationals, Kenya implements a new e-Travel Authorization (ETA) system, and Zambia expands its visa liberalization measures.

All three countries have signed the AfCFTA and are developing strategies to align trade and mobility frameworks.

Mr. Ikome stressed the symbolic weight of progress by these three countries: “If Ghana, Kenya, and Zambia take these steps, they could serve as powerful accelerators. These nations are not only strategically placed but carry deep historical significance. Their founding fathers were champions of Pan-Africanism and the integration agenda. Their leadership today can inspire a continent-wide shift.”

Ms. Maureen Kiambuthi, Principal Immigration Officer with Kenya’s Directorate of Immigration Services, said, “We’re learning a lot from others. Kenya is committed to this agenda. We are addressing the challenges, including those around the ETA system.”

Daniel Makomeno from the Ministry of Labour and Social Security in Zambia noted the report’s value: “It’s a trigger. But now we need technical and financial support to scale consultations and build the capacity needed to move forward.”

From the youth perspective, Walter Shacilyata Kasempa, President of Youth Unite Zambia, said the benefits of free movement are generational. “Africa is young. Our youth are creators, workers, learners, but they must be mobile. This protocol opens doors to economic and educational opportunities, as well as skills exchange, remittances, and shared growth.”

The report, reviewed and validated in Mombasa, includes detailed policy recommendations on aligning legal frameworks, improving data systems, strengthening institutions, and enabling skills recognition. It stresses the importance of harmonizing trade and migration policies to ensure Africa’s integration is people centered.

“This isn’t just about ratifying a protocol,” Gideon Rutaremwa of the ECA said.

“It’s about building the kind of Africa where movement empowers development, where mobility becomes a bridge, not a barrier,” he added.

Source: GNA