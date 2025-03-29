Seventeen postgraduate students awarded research grants through Post COVID-19 Project

Seventeen postgraduate students have received research grants under the Post COVID-19 Skills Development and Productivity Enhancement Project (PSDPEP) to support innovative healthcare research in Ghana.

The $28.5 million initiative, funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB), focuses on developing health-related skills and promoting entrepreneurship among youth and women.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony in Accra, Mr. Abass Nurudeen, Chief Executive Officer of the Social Investment Fund (SIF), said the scholarship aims to address gaps in Ghana’s biomedical sector exposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As part of the project design, it was conceptualized that there should be a package for students in the biomedical space to train people in critical sectors that we lacked during the COVID pandemic. This scholarship scheme is a crucial component of that plan,” he explained.

Mr. Nurudeen encouraged recipients to maximize the opportunity, noting that their success would determine the program’s future expansions.

“Culturally, the Ghanaian has the tendency to take everything that comes at no cost for granted. We always think anything for which we are not making any financial contribution is not worth our time and our resources.

“But this scholarship package is very handsome, even for international standards. So, it is important they make good use of it so that the purpose for which the scholarship was given will be achieved,” he advised.

Mr. Nurudeen commended Rev. Prof. Kwamena Sagoe, Project Lead for the Medical School component of PSDPEP, for his efforts in ensuring the successful implementation of the initiative.

The Department of Medical Microbiology at the University of Ghana Medical School (UGMS), overseeing the grants, selected the 17 students—10 MPhil and seven PhD—from Ghana and the West African sub-region.

The students will focus on combating infectious diseases using synthetic peptides, monoclonal antibodies, and natural products.

Mr. Elorm Yao Dordor, an MPhil Biomedical Sciences student, appreciated the grant, calling it a timely intervention for young African researchers in biotechnology and vaccine development.

“My research focuses on developing a peptide-based vaccine for rabies. While there are existing vaccines, emerging rabies strains do not have effective vaccines. This research aims to address that gap,” he explained.

Ms. Priscilla Appiah Baffoe, an MPhil Medical Microbiology student, expressed gratitude for the grant, saying it eased her financial challenges.

“This grant is a great relief for me. Before enrolling in my MPhil, I wasn’t sure how I would fund my research. I am grateful for this opportunity,” she said.

Ms. Baffoe is researching the in vitro and in vivo antiviral efficacy of one per cent hydrogen peroxide mouthwash against the replication of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses.

She encouraged her peers to seek funding opportunities through platforms like LinkedIn.

In June 2022, the Government of Ghana signed a five-year (2022–2027) agreement with AfDB to implement PSDPEP.

The project aims to enhance healthcare skills development, create job opportunities, and promote private-sector growth, especially for youth and women.

It also focuses on strengthening Ghana’s healthcare delivery system through technical training and entrepreneurship initiatives.

