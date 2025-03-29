Some €200,000 worth of equipment given to former illegal miners for entrepreneurship

The Government of Ghana in collaboration with Anglogold Ashanti and the GIZ, on Friday, handed over start-up equipment worth €200,000 to some youth formerly involved in illegal small-scale mining.

Mr. Frank Asare, the National Coordinator of the National Alternative Employment and Livelihood Programme (NAELP), made this known during the graduation of former illegal miners in the Ashanti Region.

The ceremony saw hundreds of youths within the Obuasi enclave receiving state-of-the-art equipment to set up their own business as a means of livelihood to draw them from illegal mining activities.

The participants received training in six high-demand skills relevant to the local job market including welding and fabrication, metal work, electronics, electricals, fashion design, and leather work.

Mr. Asare lauded the Mahama-led administration for its commitment to roll out initiatives to combat illegal mining and provide sustainable alternative livelihoods for persons engaging in the galamsey menace.

The NAELP programme focused on comprehensive livelihood enhancement initiatives for individuals impacted by the displacement as a result of the fight against illegal mining activities in the Obuasi enclave.

The programme also offered support to carefully selected small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to foster local entrepreneurship

Mr. Asare used the opportunity to highlight some key initiatives that NAELP was undertaking to complement the government’s effort in the fight against illegal mining.

“With support from my sector minister Mr. Armah-Kofi Buah, the programme will be rolling out initiatives targeted at sustainable empowerment of young people in mining communities.

“These initiatives will focus on skills acquisition, environmental and climate sustainability, economic empowerment and education in a bid to ensure that we channel the energies and ideas of young people in these communities into productive ventures,” Mr. Asare stated.

Source: GNA