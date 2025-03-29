Minority Leader alleges corruption in sale of missing ECG containers

Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Minority Leader, Friday alleged that officials of Electricity Company Ghana (ECG) and Customs Officers have colluded in the sale of missing containers of cables the port.

His allegation comes following a shocking allegation of corruption [missing containers) that has rocked the ECG.

Speaking on the Floor of Parliament, Mr Afenyo-Markin questioned how the containers vanished despite bureaucratic processes at the port.

“Mr. Speaker, how come containers at the port that have arrived, the bureaucracy at our ports, they said the containers are missing?” he asked.

Mr Afenyo-Markin, also the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu alleged that the missing cables were resold to ECG, urging lawmakers to focus on addressing the issue rather than politicizing it.

“Mr. Speaker, they sell the containers, and people resell to ECG. Are we pretending we don’t know? Instead of us paying attention to it and killing the rot, then we come here and then NPP, NDC, maybe it happened under NPP, it happened under NDC. No,” he said.

The Minority Leader assured the energy minister of the support in tackling the issue.

“Hon. Energy Minister [John Jinapor], I know what you can do if we can give you support to do it. You must adopt a non-partisan posture and tackle the rot. But if we all want to approach it NPP, NDC, then Mr. Speaker, it will remain,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Energy and Green Transition, Mr John Jinapor, has announced a reduction in ECG’s budget from GH¢500 million to GH¢250 million to help clear debts owed to power producers.

Mr Jinapor disclosed that ECG was allocated GH¢935 million in 2023 for planned procurement but exceeded its budget by GH¢7.3 billion, mainly on cables.

“Mr. Speaker, we have reduced their budget from GH¢500 million to GH¢250 million. Because we must pay the power producers. Today, the bill is over GH¢80 billion in the energy sector. If we don’t do something, this sector will collapse. As a minister, I am determined to do my bid no matter how difficult it is,” Jinapor stated.

Source: GNA