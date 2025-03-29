High Court reviews bail of former NSB director and wife

An Accra High Court has reviewed the bail conditions of Kwabena Adu Boahene, the Director of National Signals Bureau (NSB) and his wife, Angela Adjei Boateng.

The two were being held over alleged state looting by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

Although they were admitted to police enquiry bail by EOCO, they have not been able to execute the bail terms. The couple have been in the custody of the Office for the past eight days.

Boahene’s bail of GH¢120 million with two sureties with justification, has been reviewed to GH¢80 million. He is to provide two sureties and a justification.

His wife, Angela Adjei Boateng, was also admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢80 million with two sureties.

The court ordered that their passports should be in the custody of the EOCO, where they are to report three times every week for three weeks.

The court reviewed the bail terms of the suspects after their lawyers had filed a motion for bail, pending investigations.

At the court on Friday, Dr Justice Srem Sai, the Deputy Attorney-General drew the attention of the court to the fact that there were discrepancies in the title and body of the motion filed.

Dr Sai said the body of the motion suggested a judicial review of the bail conditions, and that it was not in the interest of the Attorney-General to keep the applicants or suspects unnecessarily.

He said the first and second applicants (suspects) are a “man and woman of substance, looking at the list of property listed in a letter.”

Mr Samuel Atta Akyea, counsel for the applicants, held that his clients had been in custody for the past eight days without seeing their four children.

“The children of the applicants are overwhelmed with confusion as to where their parents are,” he said.

Counsel was of the view that looking at the number of properties listed by EOCO in the letter, the applicants should be admitted to self-recognisance bail.

“We pray the court to review the onerous bail terms in favour of the applicant. EOCO has the passports of the applicants, they cannot leave the jurisdiction.”

“Bail should not be an instrument for punishment. Trial has not started but we are already in jail.”

Counsel implored the court to admit his clients to bail conditions that secure their availability whenever they were to show up for investigations.

The applicants had gone to court on the basis that the bail offered by EOCO was “onerous” and they had spent more than 48 hours in custody.

