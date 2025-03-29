GPHA and GRA promise to ensure efficient cargo clearance, trade facilitation

The Commissioner General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), has paid a working visit to his Colleague Director General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), with a promise to collaborate on trade facilitation.

The visit was aimed at reinforcing the long-standing collaboration between the two institutions to improve cargo clearance, facilitate trade, and boost revenue generation for the country.

Brigadier General Paul Seidu Tanye-Kulono, Director General of GPHA said it was important for stakeholders to collaborate in reducing the cost of doing business at Ghana’s ports.

He indicated that collaboration would enhance the attractiveness and competitiveness of the country’s ports within the West African subregion.

He emphasised that the organisations could function effectively and achieve their aim only through strong collaboration, adding that they would continue to collaborate, work together, and explore new areas to be able to increase the revenue basket of the country.

“We aim to ensure that the cost of doing business will be as low as possible by reducing delays,” he stated.

Mr Anthony Sarpong, Commissioner General of the GRA on his part, reaffirmed GRA’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with GPHA, noting that enhancing this cooperation would significantly improve port operations and state revenue mobilization.

He stated that “What you do and what we do at GRA are very important for national development. Although we do have different mandate and functions, if we do not put synergy in, we will not be able to maximise the benefits and the results that we have.”

He also expressed appreciation to the management of the GPHA for their collaboration over the years and called for continued teamwork in the national interest and supporting the reset vision of President John Dramani Mahama.

The GRA Commissioner General and his entourage also visited the Meridian Port Services (MPS) Limited at the Tema Port and engaged with management to strengthen collaboration toward enhancing government revenue.

Mr Mohamed Samara, the Chief Executive Officer of MPS, indicated that the significant investments in port infrastructure at MPS Terminal 3 at the Tema Port were contributing immensely towards efficient delivery of cargo to customers.

Source: GNA