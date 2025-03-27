Accra West ECG recovers over GH¢7m from illegal activities

The Accra West region of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has successfully recovered 3.3GWh of power, worth GH¢7,411,462.00, as a result of addressing various illegalities.

This recovery occurred during a three-month pilot revenue protection exercise conducted from September to December 2024. During the exercise, 374 customers were apprehended for illegal connections.

Mr. Emmanuel Ankrah, Acting General Manager of ECG Accra West, stated at a media engagement that a special task force had been set up to audit meters and electrical connections, aiming to reduce commercial losses and recover lost revenue.

He warned that customers involved in illegalities would face disconnection, surcharges, and police prosecution.

“Customers are advised to desist from conniving with self-styled employees of ECG, or electricians who interfere with our meter installations and illegally connect customers to the grid,” he said.

Mr. Ankrah said that such illegal actions deprived the ECG of essential revenue, which in turn adversely impacted the quality of services delivered to customers.

“To all who have done illegal connections, we will identify you and recover the value of all the power you have used for free, with penalty,” he cautioned.

Dr. Mark Owusu Ansah, Accra West Revenue Protection Manager, emphasized the severity of illegal connections and reiterated the task force’s commitment to tackling the issue.

“We regard people who engage in illegalities as thieves who steal power from us,” he said.

Since October 2024, 56 cases have been sent for prosecution, with 46 resolved and 10 still ongoing.

The identified illegalities include direct service connections, meter bypasses, meter tampering, and unauthorized connections.

The Accra West ECG region comprises eight operational districts: Ablekuma, Achimota, Amasaman, Bortianor, Dansoman, Kaneshie, Korle-bu, and Nsawam.

Source: GNA