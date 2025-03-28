Report calls for digital tracking of public funds

The Index of Government Institutions’ Performance Towards Economic Prosperity (IGIPTEP) report has called for strengthened governance and accountability through digital tracking of public funds.

The report urged the government to ensure institutions have secure, functional websites with periodic updates, contact details, and feedback mechanisms to enhance service delivery.

Presented by Mr. Fred McMahon, Resident Fellow at Fraser Institute, the report also recommended mandatory asset declarations for public officials and annual audits to improve accountability.

It called on the government to ensure that public and civil servants have functional email addresses and office phone numbers.

The report was conducted by the Africa Centre for Entrepreneurship and Youth Empowerment in collaboration with Fraser Institute and Atlas Network.

It assessed 50 government institutions against performance indicators.

Based on the findings, the Ministry of Interior ranked first with a score of 80.8 per cent, followed by the Bank of Ghana in second place with a score of 78.4 per cent.

The Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development secured third place with a score of 77.6 per cent.

On the lower end, the Ghana Airport Company Limited ranked 48th with a score of 44.2 per cent, the Ghana Armed Forces placed 49th with a score of 41.8 per cent, and the Ghana Grid Company came in 50th with a score of 41.2 per cent.

IGIPTEP measures institutional contributions toward economic freedom and wealth creation.

The report recommended that the central government grant government institutions at least 50 percent financial autonomy to fund reform initiatives without requiring excessive central approvals.

It urged authorities to implement performance-based budgeting, ensuring funding is tied to measurable service delivery outcomes.

