President Mahama promises to fix Yendi water crisis

President John Dramani Mahama on Saturday assured the Ya-Na Abukari II, Overlord of Dagbon of his government’s determination to address the issue of lack of water in Yendi and its environs with urgency.

President Mahama also promised to fix Tamale water crisis by the end of his four-year term adding similar efforts would be made to fix water crisis in other communities in the Northern Region through sustainable water projects.

President Mahama gave the assurance when he paid a courtesy call on the Ya-Na at the Gbewaa Palace at Yendi as part of his “Thank You Tour” following his victory in the Presidential elections in December.

Loud cheers from residents welcomed the President as he arrived at the Gbewaa Palace to scores of people who had thronged the palace to catch glimpse of him.

President Mahama gave assurance of his government’s commitment to implementing initiatives that would provide employment and skills development opportunities for the youth.

He outlined plans for infrastructure development for the region to include an improvement in electricity supply, complete construction of the Eastern Corridor Road to link the Northern Region through Yendi to Accra to enhance transportation, boost trade, and improve economic activities between northern and southern Ghana.

He said his government would invest in afforestation projects to combat deforestation and promote environmental sustainability in the region.

President Mahama expressed gratitude to the Ya-Na and the people of Yendi for their support throughout his campaign and appealed for continued support from the people of Dagbon for his administration.

Ya-Na Abukari II, Overlord of Dagbon Traditional Area, who spoke through an Elder, touched on the lack of potable water at Yendi and its surrounding communities and the negative impact it possed on the lives of the people.

He called on the President to fix the water crisis in the area and urged him to focus on development and creation of jobs to engage the unemployed youth.

Source: GNA