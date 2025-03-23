Ghana 2025 Budget said to show some commitment to STEM Education

The 2025 National Budget, presented by Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson, has demonstrated a degree of commitment towards strengthening Ghana’s education sector, with over GH¢30 billion allocated for educational development.

A significant focus of this budget is on promoting Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education, alongside efforts to improve digital skills infrastructure.

According to findings by the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the government has earmarked GHC100 million for the establishment of Regional STEM Centres and an additional GH¢100 million to support digital literacy and coding initiatives.

Furthermore, six Regional Events Centres of Excellence will be constructed, and solar power infrastructure will be installed in schools located in deprived communities.

The budget also provides GH¢77 million to the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), alongside GH¢33.6 million for the Ghana TVET Service.

Pre-universities with a STEM focus are set to receive approximately GH¢703.2 million, while GH¢85 million has been allocated towards human capital development in the sector.

Speaking to GNA on the strengths and weaknesses of the budget’s approach to STEM education, Mr Benjamin Dwomoh-Doyen, Executive Director of the African Chamber of Content Producers and Chief Operating Officer of APRIL STEM, commended the government’s visible efforts to equip Ghana’s youth with digital and software skills.

He, however, expressed concerns about the sufficiency of the allocation.

“While the allocation for STEM education shows intent, it is limited compared to the total GH¢30 billion education budget. GH¢100 million for centers and another GH¢100 million for coding initiatives are just small fractions of the overall budget,” Mr. Benjamin noted.

He highlighted a significant gap in the budget regarding research and innovation.

“Countries that are serious about STEM heavily prioritize research and innovation funding. Unfortunately, this budget does not make any substantial provisions in that area,” he added.

Mr Benjamin also pointed out the absence of a clear implementation roadmap for the STEM initiatives.

“The budget talks about constructing STEM centers but fails to outline how these centers will be equipped, staffed, and maintained. To date, there has been no concrete implementation plan presented by the Ministry of Education,” he observed.

Another key concern raised was the weak focus on STEM education at the basic school level.

“Most of the investments are directed towards secondary and tertiary institutions, leaving basic schools largely overlooked. APRIL STEM has consistently advocated for introducing STEM education right from the crèche level. It is crucial to cultivate interest and skills from an early age, but this budget does not address that need adequately,” Mr Benjamin emphasized.

In conclusion, while acknowledging the government’s recognition of STEM education’s importance, Mr. Benjamin stressed that the financial commitment falls short of expectations. He urged the government to prioritize innovative STEM curricula beginning at the basic school level and integrate STEM education into all academic programmes.

He also called on African nations to reform their educational systems, placing STEM education at the forefront to drive sustainable development across the continent.

Source: GNA