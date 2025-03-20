Two men jailed six months for conspiracy and theft

Two men who conspired and stole faulty car parts worth GH¢17,500 at Bogoso junction, have received three months imprisonment each with hard labour from the Tarkwa District Court One.

The convicts, Robert Cudjoe alias “Nose mask,” a commercial tricycle rider, 19, and Isaac Aidoo alias “Yaw talk,” a small-scale miner,18, pleaded guilty to both charges.

Police Sergeant Enoch Assan-Donkoh, who led prosecution told the court presided over by Mr Charles Owusu Nsiah that the complainant, Christopher Dorglo, was an auto mechanic at Bogoso junction, but resided at Booboobo near Tarkwa.

He said Cudjoe, Aidoo and their partner Emma, who is now on the run, are residents of Booboobo in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality.

Sergeant Assan-Donkoh said the complainant had a collection of faulty vehicle parts, including gearboxes of Nissan Sentra, Ford Escape and Hyundai SantaFe vehicles stored in the open area at his workshop, to be used for repairs.

He said on October 25, 2024, between the hours of 12:00 am and 1:00 am Cudjoe, Aidoo and Emma who had planned to steal the vehicle parts from the complainant’s shop and sell them as scraps, carried out their operations.

In addition to the vehicle parts, the three friends also stole a defective car battery, one damaged car air condition tank and four car water tanks from a nearby workshop.

He said they hid the stolen items at Bogoso junction behind a storey-building situated along the Bogoso junction-Samahu road.

The prosecutor said around 8:30 am, Aidoo hired a commercial tricycle rider, one Paul Balungo, a witness in the case, who was working at Bogoso Junction to transport the stolen items to Samahu for a fee.

He said just as the tricycle was about to depart with the stolen goods, a witness, Eric Wilson, chanced upon the three men while on his way to his workshop, at the back of the building.

He said Wilson confronted them as to where they got the items from, and thereafter, left to invite other people.

The court heard that Aidoo and Emma fled the scene upon seeing Wilson return with reinforcements, but Cudjoe and the tricycle rider, Balungo were apprehended and subsequently handed over to the police.

Sergeant Assan-Donkoh informed the court that the complainant discovered the theft at his workshop that same morning and identified the stolen gearboxes as his.

He added that Aidoo was afterwards picked up by the police and in his caution statement, he confessed to the crime and named Cudjoe and Emma as his co-conspirator.

The duty bearers are currently working hard to apprehend Emma to face justice.

Following police investigations, Sergeant Assan-Donkoh told the court that Cudjoe and Aidoo were formally charged with the crime.

Source: GNA