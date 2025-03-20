State files Nolle Prosequi in Barker-Vormawor treason case

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a lawyer and social activist, who was being held for treason, has been discharged by an Accra High Court.

At the court on Monday Barker-Vormawor and his counsel were absent when the matter was called.

However, prosecution, led by Esi Dentaa Yankah, the Principal State Attorney, informed the court that the state had filed a Nolle Prosequi discontinuing the matter.

The trial judge said the court was aware of the Nolle Prosequi filed by the state, hence discharged Barker-Vormawor.

The accused was facing treason felony, which started in 2022.

He was nabbed by security personnel for threatening a coup should Parliament pass the then e-Levy Bill into law.

Source: GNA