Ola SHS celebrates 71st Speech and Prize-Giving Day

Ola Senior High School (SHS) in the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region has celebrated its 71st Speech and Prize-Giving Day, calling for greater empowerment of female entrepreneurs to drive sustainable development.

The event, themed “Championing the Cause of Female Entrepreneurs as Catalysts for Change and Socio-Economic Growth,” was held alongside the Silver Jubilee Celebration of the 1999- and 2000-Year Groups on Saturday, March 15.

The Volta Regional Minister, Mr James Gunu, in his address, emphasised the transformational power of women in business and leadership and how their contributions are pivotal to national development.

“Women-owned businesses are at the heart of economic transformation. From agribusiness to technology, fashion to finance, and healthcare to digital innovation, female entrepreneurs are creating jobs, solving problems, and contributing to national growth,” he stated.

He noted that 44 per cent of Ghanaian entrepreneurs are women—one of the highest rates globally – proving that women are not just participants in the economy but leaders and drivers of change.

However, despite this progress, he acknowledged that women still face significant barriers, including limited access to funding, mentorship, and business training.

Mr. Gunu stressed that for female entrepreneurs to thrive, deliberate policies must be implemented to enhance their access to funding, business education, and mentorship opportunities.

“If we are truly to champion female entrepreneurs as catalysts for socio-economic growth, we must take deliberate steps to ensure they are given the tools, support, and opportunities needed to thrive,” he stated.

He said: better access to financial support, grants, and investment opportunities for female-led businesses, the establishment of a Women’s Development Bank to provide tailored financial services, Integration of entrepreneurship, digital literacy, and fiscal management training in schools to nurture the next generation of female business leaders.

Stronger mentorship networks to connect young women with successful female entrepreneurs for guidance and support are the way to go.

Mrs. Lucy Afari, a former student and entrepreneur, delivered the keynote address, highlighting research that shows investing in women entrepreneurs leads to transformative impacts on local economies and communities.

She stated that women entrepreneurs are more likely to: Invest in education and healthcare for their families and communities, create jobs and stimulate economic growth, Develop innovative solutions to social and environmental problems.

However, she noted that women globally still face significant challenges in starting and growing businesses.

According to the World Bank, women own only 30 per cent of businesses worldwide. Yet, Ghana stands out with an impressive 46.4 per cent of businesses owned by women, making it one of the highest globally.

Despite these strides, female entrepreneurs still struggle with: Limited access to funding and resources, Social and cultural barriers such as family responsibilities, Unfair trade practices and lack of market access, limited knowledge of business management, including financial record-keeping.

She encouraged young women to believe in themselves, seek mentorship, and take advantage of available opportunities to grow their businesses.

The Volta Regional Education Director, Mr. Francis Yao Agbemadi, in his goodwill message, described the theme as timely, visionary, and progressive.

“In an era shaped by the Fourth Industrial Revolution and relentless technological advancement, women’s empowerment in entrepreneurship is not merely an option but a necessity,” he stated.

He emphasised that the Volta Region has consistently maintained a Gender Parity Index (GPI) exceeding 100 per cent in educational access. However, the next step is to achieve and surpass gender parity in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM), and entrepreneurship.

He noted that the integration of ICT and digital platforms into teaching and learning is already underway in Ghana’s education system. Tablets are being provided to students, and he urged recipients to use them responsibly to enhance their learning experience.

The 71st Speech and Prize-Giving Day at Ola SHS concluded with a strong call to action – to empower more women entrepreneurs, support young girls’ dreams, and champion female-led businesses as engines of national development.

With collaborative efforts from government, financial institutions, and educational stakeholders, Ghana can unlock the full potential of women entrepreneurs, driving socio-economic progress for generations to come.

The ceremony brought together the entire student body, alumni from the 1980s to the 2000s, representatives from the Regional and Municipal education offices, officials from TVET, heads of Sister Senior High Schools, and distinguished past students.

The event was graced with performances from the School Navy Cadet Corps, the cultural troupe, the brass band, and other groups, adding vibrancy and entertainment to the celebration.

Source: GNA