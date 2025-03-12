Ghana government to formalise export of labour

Mr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minister of Finance, announced Tuesday that beginning this year, the government would formalise the export of Ghanaian labour to other countries.

He explained that this move would ensure a structured and beneficial system for Ghanaian workers seeking employment abroad, creating safer, legal pathways for them to work in foreign countries while protecting their rights and welfare.

Mr. Forson made this known when presenting the 2025 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to Parliament in Accra.

The budget was on the theme “Resetting the economy for the Ghana we want.”

The minister said the formalisation would also reduce illegal migration, prevent worker exploitation, maximise the economic benefits of remittances, and boost foreign exchange earnings.

Commenting on sectoral performance, he stated that sector ministers would present a detailed performance and outlook for their sectors, along with specific policy interventions to address challenges within various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

“This is a departure from the norm where Ministers for Finance present detailed sectoral performance as part of the budget speech,” he said.

Source: GNA