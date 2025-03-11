Ghana Budget 2025 as presented in Parliament

Today March 11, 2025, the Minister of Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson presented the 2025 Budget to Parliament. He themed it “Resetting the Economy for the Ghana we Want”.

He said the President, John Mahama has chosen the path of reforms and transformation.

“He will fix the economy. He will restore hope. And lead us to build the Ghana we want together,” he said.

The Minister indicated that the 2025 budget is the culmination of the true aspirations, felt needs and genuine desires of the people of Ghana, expressed through engagements with diverse stakeholders, citing the National Economic Dialogue on the theme “Resetting Ghana – Building the Economy We Want Together” on March 3 and 4, 2025.

“Through this consensus-building dialogue, the people demanded decisive action and real solutions to the severe challenges that plaque us,” he added.

Below is an abridged version of the budget as presented in Parliament.