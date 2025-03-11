Education Minister urges Indonesia to support Islamic University in Northern Ghana

Mr. Haruna Iddrisu, Minister for Education, has urged the government of Indonesia to consider establishing an Islamic Medical University in northern Ghana.

He said such a facility would help bridge the developmental gap between northern and southern Ghana.

It would also strengthen bilateral and educational ties between both countries.

Mr. Iddrisu made the call during a courtesy visit by Mr. Paskal A.B. Rois, Honorary Consul of Indonesia to Ghana, at his office in Accra.

The Minister, also the member of Parliament for Tamale South, proposed that the Islamic Medical School, focusing on sciences, be discussed at the appropriate levels for swift implementation.

He noted it would solidify ties between the Muslim community in northern Ghana and their counterparts in Indonesia.

Mr. Iddrisu praised the long-standing relations between Ghana and Indonesia.

He recalled the leadership of Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, and Indonesia’s first President, Mr. Achmed Sukarno, who built strong ties through the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

The Minister emphasized the importance of competencies, skills, and knowledge in science, mathematics, and engineering for the future.

He noted that Ghana still faced a shortage of medical doctors, particularly in rural and underdeveloped areas.

“Adding such a tertiary institution would lead to a paradigm shift in medical education, especially in the northern part of the country,” he said.

Mr. Rois welcomed the suggestion and assured Mr. Iddrisu that he would escalate the matter to the highest levels of the Indonesian government for a positive response.

He briefed Mr. Iddrisu on scholarship opportunities in Indonesia, including the open KNB Scholarship.

The Honorary Consul also noted that over 30 prestigious Indonesian universities were offering scholarships to students from developing countries like Ghana.

Mr. Rois shared that last year, his office engaged with Pro-Vice Chancellors from various Ghanaian universities, including Ghana Technology University (GTU), the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), and the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

He said these engagements had opened new educational relations between Ghanaian and Indonesian universities, with plans to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for lecturer and student exchanges.

Source: GNA