Decentralisation is the way forward for Ghana – Swiss Ambassador

Madam Simone Giger, the Ambassador of Switzerland to Ghana, has described decentralisation as a powerful tool for local development, accountability, and efficient governance in Ghana.

She explained that decentralisation in Ghana divides the country into districts, municipalities, and metropolises, allowing local authorities to make decisions and manage resources based on their unique needs.

“Transferring power and decision-making authority from the central government to local governments and communities is the way forward for local development,” she said during a courtesy call to the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs to discuss national issues.

Madam Giger noted that Ghana was ready to begin a new phase of decentralisation, which would bring numerous benefits.

She stated that Switzerland, as a longstanding partner, remained committed to supporting Ghana’s progress.

“If Ghana continues to demonstrate its dedication to decentralisation, empowering local governments with greater autonomy and authority, we will be delighted to intensify our support in this area,” she added.

Madam Giger highlighted a key challenge in providing technical assistance: the need for concurrent political reform in Ghana.

She said decentralisation would only work if Ghana committed to empowering local authorities and encouraging a participatory approach.

The Ambassador was optimistic about the Constitutional Review Committee’s work.

She said the initiative could lead to more effective governance and improved collaboration between central and local authorities.

“Switzerland is very excited to be part of this journey, and that’s why we decided that we want to support the Constitutional Review Committee in their work,” she said.

Madam Giger also indicated that the Embassy would monitor the distribution of the District Assembly’s Common Fund to ensure it benefits local municipalities and metropolises.

She expressed hope that Ghana’s decentralisation reform would succeed

Mr. Ahmed Ibrahim, the Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs, praised the Swiss Embassy’s contributions to decentralisation.

He said it was encouraging to see that stakeholders were now satisfied with the reforms introduced by President Mahama.

Mr. Ibrahim noted that decentralisation, which started in the late 1980s, had significantly addressed development challenges.

He added that decentralisation was crucial for national development because it allowed local authorities to address regional needs.

The Minister acknowledged challenges in the decentralisation process, particularly with the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), which supports local development.

He said President Mahama was working to enhance decentralisation by consolidating development authorities under the Ministry of Local Government.

Mr. Ibrahim disclosed that the President had pledged to allocate about 80 per cent of the DACF directly to districts.

“Clearly, as a responsible minister, I think if we are able to walk the talk, Ghana will be a different place altogether,” he said.

Source: GNA