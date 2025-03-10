Parliamentary Press Corps call on President, Speaker to prioritise journalists’ welfare

Mr Simon Agianab, Dean of the Parliamentary Press Corps (PPC), Friday, called on President John Mahama, Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Bagbin, and the Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Torkonoo to take interest in the welfare of journalists.

This call came after Mr Agianab, also the Managing Editor of Accra Times was re-elected to a second term of three years of leading the PPC on Friday, March 7, 2025.

Mr Agianab appealed to the national leaders to improve working conditions for journalists, ensure their safety, and provide necessary resources for effective reporting.

He said, “A vibrant democratic society thrives on the watchdog role of journalists,” stressing the importance of a free and well-supported press.

Addressing the PPC in Parliament House, the Dean assured the PPC members of the elected executives remained commitment to championing members interests and welfare.

The PPC plays a vital role in covering legislative activities and holding public officials accountable, making their welfare essential to upholding press freedom and democracy in Ghana.

In the PPC elections, Mr Francis Ekow Anan, who reports for newsalertgh.com retained the Deputy Secretary position with 43 ‘Yes’ votes, while Mr Kwaku Sakyi-Danso, a correspondent with Ghanamps.com also retained his position as General Secretary with 42 ‘Yes’ votes.

Ms Deborah Dzivenu, a reporter with Mountain Radio became the new treasurer with 44 ‘Yes’ votes.

Other winners included Mr Ibrahim Alhassan, an EIB Network Correspondent who retained his Organizing Secretary position with 30 votes; with Mr Stephen Odoi-Larbi, of Politicoghana.com also being retained as the Vice-Dean with 39 votes.

The new executives will lead the Corps in covering parliamentary affairs for the next three years.

Source: GNA