Gold, cocoa and oil constitute 83.4% of Ghana’s exports – GSS   

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has released its 2024 trade data, revealing that three key commodities accounted for a significant portion of the country’s export earnings.

Gold, mineral fuels and oils, cocoa beans and products collectively made-up 83.4 per cent of all exports, demonstrating their continued importance to Ghana’s economy.

According to the GSS report, gold exports reached GH¢163.0 billion, solidifying its position as the leading export commodity. Mineral fuels and oils followed with GH¢54.2 billion, while cocoa beans and products contributed GH¢28.6 billion.

“This dominance highlights the concentration of Ghana’s export portfolio in these sectors,” the report said.

The combined share of these three products increased from 80.6 per cent in 2023, showing g growing reliance on those commodities for export revenue.

The report said while the share of mineral fuel and oil imports decreased from 32.1 per cent in 2023 to 25.7 per cent in 2024, the value of those imports still saw an increase of GH¢6.3 billion.

Source: GNA