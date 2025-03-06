Thriving digital economy needs solid digital infrastructure – Huawei 

Mr David Wang, Director of the Board and Chairman of the ICT Infrastructure Managing Board at Huawei, says a thriving digital economy needs solid digital infrastructure, especially ubiquitous connectivity.

He said the digital economy would grow faster when governments and industries accelerated their own digital and intelligent transformation.

Mr Wang was speaking at the Mobile World Conference (MWC) Barcelona 2025, when Huawei hosted the Digital Economy Development Forum.

The MWC Barcelona 2025 opened on March 3 and would end on March 6, 2025 on the theme: “Converge. Connect. Create.”

The Forum was on the theme: “From Insight to Impact for a Thriving Digital Economy.”

The Forum was attended by policy makers from multiple countries, heads of international industry associations, consulting institution experts, and industry leaders.

He said the future-oriented industry policy would bring vitality to the digital economy.

“More digital talent needs to be trained to overcome the growing global talent shortage plaguing the digital and intelligent sectors,” he said.

Mr Wang said open and collaborative industry ecosystems make digital economies more resilient.

He said this was because ecosystems create a space for industry players around the world to collaborate and innovate. This space lets them build on each other’s strengths.

“A thriving digital economy needs a wide array of digital technologies,” he added.

He said no single country or company could do it all alone and that was why Huawei had been a longtime supporter of cross-region collaboration and robust industry ecosystems.

He said the digital economy had also become a major driver of global economic growth, and more than 170 countries have released dedicated national strategies on digital development.

“Digitalization remains uneven between various regions, but many report seeing some common challenges,” he said.

Mr Jeffrey Zhou, ICT Marketing President of Huawei, affirmed that “Huawei looks forward to working with industry partners to overcome challenges and seize opportunities.

He said from insight to impact, they would create a thriving digital economy.

He said more on Huawei’s research into the global digital economy could be found in the Global Digitalization Index that the company released in 2024.

This index is a tool that countries can use to assess the maturity of their own ICT industries.

It also provides recommendations for digital economy development.

Source: GNA