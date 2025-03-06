Kadjebi records 55 HIV cases in 2024 – Health Director

The Kadjebi District Health Directorate in the Oti Region has recorded 55 HIV/AIDS cases in 2024.

The figure includes; 41 females and 14 males.

Mr. Eric Nana Takyi, Kadjebi District Director of Health Services, disclosed this at the 2024 Annual Performance Review Meeting at Kadjebi.

He also disclosed that 262 patients are on Antiretroviral Therapy (ART).

Nana Takyi advised residents, especially women, to be mindful of their sexual orientation, as they were more prone to the virus than men.

Regarding maternal mortality cases, he said that for three successive years, the district had recorded zero maternal deaths.

The District Director stated that the Kadjebi District placed second in the Oti Region at the 2023 Districts Performance Review Meeting.

He said the District was also declared as the Best Maternalcare District in the Oti Region.

Thirty staff were awarded for their meritorious contribution to the healthcare delivery in the District.

Source: GNA