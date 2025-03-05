Speaker launches investigation into comments against Dr Agyeman-Rawlings

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin on Tuesday condemned an unpleasant comment against Dr Zenator Agyeman-Rawlings, the Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle, describing the comments as “reckless and deeply disturbing.”

The Speaker further announced a formal investigation to identify the MP behind the comments.

He gave a one-week ultimatum to the yet to be identified to voluntarily come forward and confess or face severe consequences if an investigation is done to unravel the person.

The Speaker said the remarks undermined the dignity and decorum of the House.

The Speaker’s comments and directive followed an incident on February 4, 2025, during a parliamentary discussion on the 60th anniversary of death of J. B. Danquah, one of Ghana’s Big Six, at which an unidentified male voice from the parliamentary backbench interrupted, shouting, “daughter of a murderer, sit down!”.

The comments came when Dr Zenator Agyeman-Rawlings had stood up to contribute to the discussions, leading to heated verbal exchanges among the parliamentarians.

Speaker Bagbin expressed worry over the consistent outbursts among parliamentarians, saying, “I’m worried about what’s happening in the House. I have received calls from people both inside and outside expressing worry about what’s happening.”

He entreated members of Parliament to be tolerant of one other’s views because everyone had different perspectives about issues.

Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga backed the Speaker’s ultimatum and urged the MP who made the comments to take responsibility for his actions.

The Majority Leader warned that if the MP refused to own up, the House would support the imposition of the highest sanctions once investigation identified the MP who uttered the statement.

The controversial comment sparked widespread outrage across the country, with many Ghanaians calling for stricter enforcement of parliamentary rules.

Source: GNA