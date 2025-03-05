Ghanaians travelling to Russia to undergo biometric screening – Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has issued an advisory informing Ghanaians traveling to and from Russia about an upcoming biometric data collection experiment at Russian entry and exit points.

According to the Ministry, the experiment is set to run in two phases from December 1, 2024, to June 30, 2026, and will focus on foreign nationals and stateless persons entering Russia.

The initial phase, currently underway, is being conducted at select locations, including Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, and Vnukovo airports in Moscow, as well as the Mashtakovo road checkpoints in the Orenburg region.

A nationwide rollout is scheduled from June 30, 2025, to June 30, 2026, a statement signed Ms. Baaba Effirim-Williams, Director of Information and Public Affairs Bureau, and copied to the GNA said.

Diplomatic staff, employees of international organizations, holders of diplomatic and service passports, and foreign citizens under six years of age are exempt from the experiment, the Ministry noted.

It further urged Ghanaians to take note of the development for their future travels to Russia.

Source: GNA