Minority Leader urges Bank of Ghana to resist political influence

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has advised Dr Johnson Asiama, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), to maintain the independence of his office and avoid political controversies.

Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, Mr Afenyo-Markin cautioned against selective scrutiny of the central bank’s actions.

Mr Afeny-Markin said: “Mr Speaker, I recall that in the 2015 State of the Nation Address, Mr. President [John Dramani Mahama] raised concerns about poor supervision of the banking sector by the Bank of Ghana. The governor today was the deputy governor then.

He questioned: “Are we now picking and choosing which matters we want the governor to brief us on?”

The Minority Leader further urged Dr Asiama to resist political influence, warning, “… Mr Governor, don’t make yourself a tool for political football.

“The role of the governor of the central bank is critical to the economy of this country. I do not want to politicise the office of the governor, and I urge others to do the same.”

Mr Afenyo-Markin’s remarks came amid ongoing debates over the siting of the BoG’s new headquarters, with the Minority arguing that due process had not been followed, while the Majority defended its legitimacy.

The Minority Leader also called on the Majority in Parliament to approach economic discussions with caution, emphasising that their handling of such matters could have significant consequences for Ghana’s financial stability.

Dr Johnson Asiama, the Governor of the BoG appeared before Parliament to address concerns over the BoG’s headquarters building.

The new state-of -the-art facility, located at Ridge Roundabout in Accra, was inaugurated on Friday, Movement 20, 2024, by former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Source: GNA