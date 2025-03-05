Bank of Ghana headquarters project nears completion, $230m paid so far – Governor

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Asiama, has provided a comprehensive update on the financial status of the Bank’s headquarters project.

Addressing Parliament, on Wednesday during a Committee of the Whole (opened to the Media), Dr Asiama revealed that as of February 2025, approximately $230 million had been paid towards the construction of the new headquarters.

A Committee of the Whole is a Meeting where both Caucuses converge to discuss matters of national interest mostly closed door without the media.

However, “… Mr Speaker, an outstanding balance of $31.8 million still needs to be paid to the contractor to complete the project,” he said.

Dr Asiama emphasised that the expenses go beyond the core building, with separate contracts awarded for various infrastructural components essential to the headquarters.

He mentioned Information Communication Technology (ICT) systems and network infrastructure, which were awarded at a cost of $8.6 million.

Additionally, he said: “Mr Speaker, integrated electronic systems were contracted at a cost of $15.8 million, while furniture and furnishings were awarded at $11.1 million.”

Dr Asiama highlighted the significant financial commitments associated with the project, stating, “Mr Speaker, as of February this year, a total of $230 million approximately has been paid towards the project with an outstanding balance of $31.8 million to be paid to the contractor.”

He added, “… Mr Speaker, a total of $48.3 million has been paid in taxes and levies that were related to the construction.”

The project’s complexity and extensive financial commitments underscored the Bank’s efforts to create a state-of-the-art headquarters he told Parliament.

Source: GNA