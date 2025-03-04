Love for country must lead Ghana’s economic reset – Dr Yamson

Dr. Ismael Yamson, Chairman of the National Economic Dialogue Planning Committee, has urged true patriotism, particularly among the political class, to guide Ghana’s economic reset and reform efforts.

Speaking at the opening of the two-day dialogue in Accra, he attributed the country’s current economic challenges to the state of political practices, which he described as a major factor in the nation’s ‘self-inflicted’ economic woes.

“Today, Ghana is characterised by a political mindset motivated by power to loot State coffers for personal gain, selfishness, arrogance and impunity by political leaders and public officers,” he said.

Dr. Yamson remarked that in a political system driven by party interests, the opposition tended to stay inactive, even misleading the public to hinder genuine development efforts, saying, “There’s no longer love for country.”

He pointed out that although Ghana’s economy has faced significant disruptions and challenges from external shocks over its 68 years of independence, the ” “overwhelming majority of our problems are homegrown and self-inflicted.”

Dr. Yamson expressed concern about Ghana’s continued primary reliance on the export of raw commodities to feed its people, alongside pervasive corruption, weak state institutions, and widespread unemployment despite years of independence.

He noted that the situation had forced many young people to seek better opportunities abroad and called for a change in attitude to address the issue.

Dr. Yamson said that it was up to the country’s leaders and citizens to resolve the challenges facing the nation, urging, “Let us take responsibility for resetting our destiny with our own hands.”

“The journey to reset Ghana will not be easy. It will be rough, full of risks and frustrations from within and outside. However, with the determined leadership you have promised and the ownership you take, you shall succeed,” he said.

Speaking at the event, President John Dramani Mahama acknowledged that Ghana’s economic recovery would be difficult but urged all Ghanaians to remain optimistic and work together to “rebuild the Ghana we all want.”

“We owe it to ourselves, our children and our country to rebuild an economy that is resilient, sustainable and capable of delivering real opportunities for every citizen,” he said.

Source: GNA