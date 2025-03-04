Aggrieved CLOGSAG members urge government not to negotiate over strike

The Aggrieved Civil and Local Government Staff of Ghana (CLOGSAG) warned the government not to enter negotiations with CLOGSAG leadership regarding the ongoing strike.

CLOGSAG had been on strike since February 20, 2025, protesting the appointment of Mr. Samuel Adom Botchway as Registrar of the Birth and Death Registry.

During a news conference in Accra on Monday, Mr. Prince Latif Oyekunle, the Public Relations Officer for the Aggrieved CLOGSAG Members, urged the government not to yield to the association’s demands, describing the strike as “self-serving and self-centered” and irrelevant.

He also called on the association’s members to disregard the strike directive and return to their duties to ensure the smooth operation of government and public services.

Mr. Oyekunle also indicated that the strike had failed to achieve the desired results, as some members of the association continued to provide services.

He said that the failure of the strike was a sign that the interim national executives of CLOGSAG had “lost touch with the challenges confronting the ordinary

“We, therefore, urge the government not to enter into any negotiation with CLOGSAG leadership regarding this self-serving strike as it has already lost its relevance and died a natural death,” he stressed.

Mr. Oyekunle said there were more pressing issues and the leadership of CLOGSAG must channel their energies toward improving the working conditions of members.

This includes the welfare of members, better conditions of service, befitting pensions package, mismanagement of funds and fraud and corruption.

On the welfare of members, Mr. Oyekunle questioned why the leadership of CLOGSAG had failed to ensure the implementation of the Enhanced Salary Structure (ESS) despite embarking on numerous industrial actions over the years.

“We should have enjoyed the ESS as far back as January 2023 and it was subsequently postponed to January 2025, but the whole ESS has become a mirage,” he said.

Mr. Oyekunle also accused the leadership of CLOGSAG of engaging in illegal activities, including the unauthorized withdrawal from the association’s pension funds, unlawful tier-three deductions from members’ salaries, and manipulating returns on members’ investments.

He expressed concern about the number of retirees holding key positions within CLOGSAG, describing the situation as one that undermined the integrity of the association.

“This is completely unacceptable for a labour union that is always calling for the respect of rule of law as witnessed lately in the appointment of the Registrar of Births and Deaths Registry,” he said.

Mr. Oyekunle demanded the immediate resignation of Mr. Isaac Bampoe-Addo, the Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG, and Mr. Benjamin Otto, the Acting President of the union, to allow for a thorough investigation into their activities.

He also urged the security agencies to conduct a forensic audit of the accounts of all companies operating under CLOGSAG and its investment portfolios to ascertain the financial integrity of the organization.

Source: GNA