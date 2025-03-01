German president criticises Trump’s conduct with Zelensky

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has fiercely criticized US President Donald Trump, describing the angry White House encounter with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as beyond belief.

“Diplomacy fails when negotiating partners are humiliated in front of the world,” Steinmeier told dpa on Saturday during a flight to Uruguay.

“The scene at the White House yesterday took my breath away. I would never have believed that we would ever have to defend Ukraine from the United States,” Steinmeier said, eschewing his usual diplomatic subtleties.

Steinmeier said that Europeans remain committed to freedom, democracy and the rule of law. “We must prevent Ukraine from having to accept subjugation,” he said.

Trump on Friday accused Zelensky of recklessly endangering global security by refusing to negotiate a peace deal with Russia, warning that he was “gambling with World War Three” and the lives of millions.

He dismissed Ukraine’s position in the war started by Russia, arguing that Zelensky did not “have the cards” to dictate how Washington should engage with Moscow. He also described Zelensky as “disrespectful” and ungrateful.

Trump insisted that Russian President Vladimir Putin was willing to negotiate and issued an ultimatum to Zelensky: either Ukraine made a deal, or the US would withdraw its critical military support, leaving Ukraine to “fight it out” on its own.

Zelensky, visibly frustrated, countered that “there would be no compromises with a killer on our territory” and accused Trump of jeopardizing both Ukrainian and US security with his approach to Russia.

Steinmeier said Germany “urgently needs a strong government” in place to deal with the unfolding crisis. Germany held federal elections a week ago in which the mainstream conservative bloc came out on top, with Friedrich Merz likely the next chancellor. Preliminary talks to form a coalition with the Social Democrats have begun.

Source: dpa