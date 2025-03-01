Former MP asked to stop commissioning projects in district

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mpohor-Fiase Constituency, has cautioned the former Member of Parliament, Mr John Abbam Aboah Sanie, to desist from commissioning projects in the district.

According to the party, on Thursday, 27th February and Friday, 28th February 2025, the Former MP, Mpohor-Fiase Constituency attempted to commission water projects in Mpohor Senior High School and Wiredukrom in the District, respectively.

“We expected Mr Sanie to learn from this experience, but he has chosen to disregard the law and continue his actions,” Mr Daniel Mawuli Kwofie Agbesi, the Constituency Secretary, for the NDC said in a statement copied to the GNA.

The statement said as a former MP, he had no right to commission projects funded by the Central Government, MP’s Common Fund, District Assembly common fund, NGOs, or any other source.

“We urge Hon. Sanie to respect the law and the will of the people. If he desires peace in the district and with the constituents of Mpohor-Fiase, he should advise himself accordingly as we will not spare him the next time he will attempt to indulge in such unlawful acts again,” Statement reiterated.

The statement urged the Regional and District Police Commands to caution the former MP to cease the unlawful conduct.

Source: GNA