National Celebrations Planning Committee rolls out activities for Ghana’s 68th Independence Day

To commemorate Ghana’s 68th Independence Anniversary, the National Celebrations Planning Committee (NCPC) has finalised activities for the period.

The NCPC in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the planned activities included the commemoration of the 28th February Crossroad Shooting Incident on Friday, February 28.

Finals of a nationwide school quiz competition on Sunday March 02, 2025. Finals of a nationwide debate competition on Tuesday March 04.

It said the President’s School Children Awards Programme would be held on Wednesday March 05, 2025.

The statement said a ceremonial parade at the forecourt of the Presidency was slated for Thursday, March 06, 2025.

Touching on 28th February events, the statement said beginning this week, the Communications Sub-committee of the NCPC would roll-out an information and educational content for television, radio, and social media, ahead of the February 28 Wreath Laying Ceremony.

It said with this new approach they hope to Reset the interest and participation of the youth and the general populace in the significant national event whilst remembering and honouring the nation’s heroes.

It said to this end: “We will be sharing interesting historical content on the happenings leading up to the 28th February 1948 shooting of three ex-service men”.

The statement said the Communications Sub-committee would host an X-space conversation on the ‘Changing face of Civil Protests in Ghana: Lessons from the past and present.’

It said radio, television, online and print media were encouraged to host and publish conversations to promote the anniversary theme and other activities to deepen public participation.

The statement said the wreath laying ceremony would take place at the Nationalism Park at 0800 hours on February 28.

It noted that the event would be broadcast live and streamed on multiple platforms.

It encouraged the media, bloggers, and the public to actively participate by sharing information with their viewers, listeners, and readers.

It said the NCPC looked forward to their participation and engagement and would update Ghanaians on the remaining activities later.

Source: GNA