Ghana Immigration intercepts 1,115 gallons of cocoa beans

Officers of the Ghana Immigration Service stationed at the Akanu Sector Command with the support of some officers of the Ghana Revenue Authority-Customs Division have intercepted a truck loaded with smuggled cocoa beans.

The Officers acted on intelligence waylaid the truck with registration number AS 2103 -W driven by one Ibrahim Fatawu.

There were 1,115 gallons stuffed with cocoa beans found in the truck at the Ave-Havi border post to be smuggled to Togo

This was contained in a press release issued and signed by Michael Amoako-Atta, Assistant Commissioner of Immigration in charge of Public Relations and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Sunday in Accra.

It said the 1115 gallons of cocoa beans had been handed over to officials of COCOBOD while the truck had been impounded and the driver assisting in further investigations.

“The Ghana Immigration Service is hereby issuing a caution to all would-be smugglers to desist from such activity since it negatively affects Ghana’s economy and also loss of revenue to the government,” it added.

The Service commended members of the border community for their collaboration and support in protecting Ghana’s borders

Source: GNA