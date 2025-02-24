Ghanaian lawmakers demand answers on deportation of citizens from US

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has been summoned to appear before Parliament on Friday, February 28, 2025, to address concerns regarding the deportation of Ghanaians from the United States.

This move comes after lawmakers urged the government to support deportees and introduce measures to manage migration.

Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, Member of Parliament for Assin South, expressed concern over the treatment of Ghanaians in the United States (US) detention centers.

“What is most distressing about these deportations is not only the scale but the inhumane treatment our citizens endure at US detention centers before their forced removal,” Rev Fordjour stated.

Rev. Fordjour also called for the establishment of integration centers to support deportees who have spent most of their lives in America.

He said: “Some have spent most of their lives in America and will struggle to integrate into Ghanaian society without support. It is therefore important for the government to establish structured reintegration programs, including job placement initiatives.”

The summoning of the Foreign Affairs Minister highlights the growing concern among Ghanaian lawmakers about the welfare of their citizens abroad and the need for effective reintegration programmes.

Source: GNA