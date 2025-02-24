About 5,000 people to benefit from 2025 Ramadan Food Basket Project in Ghana

About 5,000 Muslims in the Ashanti, Greater Accra, and Upper West Regions are expected to receive food items following the launch of the 2025 Ramadan Food Basket Project.

The project which is being supervised by Markaz Aleawn Alyaqin Humanitarian Service provides food items to the vulnerable and marginalised Muslims ahead of Ramadan to enable them fast without difficulties throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Since 2022, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KS Relief) of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been sponsoring the distribution of the food items to thousands of beneficiaries in Ghana through Markaz Aleawn Alyaqin Humanitarian Service, its implementing partners in Ghana.

Each food basket contains rice (25 kg), maize (25 kg), beans (four kg), vegetable oil (two litres), seasoning cubes (0.8 kg), salt (one kg), and tomato paste (two kg).

Mr. Ismail Mohammed Kamil, Executive Director of Markaz Aleawn Alyaqin Humanitarian Service, at the launch of the project in Kumasi, said the initiative continued to be a beacon of hope for many families in Ghana, providing them essential food supplies during Ramadan.

The distribution, according to him, would ensure thousands of families would have access to nutritious food to sustain them throughout the fasting period.

Beyond the food distribution, KS Relief has also been proving other humanitarian services to communities across the country over the years.

“Last two years KS Relief successfully constructed 52 solar-powered boreholes in Ghana, providing clean drinking water to thousands of people with an additional 14 boreholes currently under construction this year,” the Executive Director disclosed.

He said the interventions were testament of KS Relief’s commitment to improving the lives of Ghanaians through sustainable and impactful projects.

Mr. Kamil paid glowing tribute to KS Relief for their generosity and humanitarian spirit and prayed for Allah’s continuous guidance and protection for all those involved in mobilising resources for the project.

Sultan Abdurahman Al Dakhel, the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Ghana, said the distribution of the food items demonstrated the humanitarian and social efforts being made by the centre in various countries across the world.

He thanked the Saudi Government and KS Relief for their charity initiatives which continued to impact lives for many years.

He further expressed his sincere appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama and the Government of Ghana for sustaining the cooperation between the two countries for the mutual benefit of their people.

The Ambassador also used the occasion to wish Muslims well as the Holy Month of Ramadan approaches.

Source: GNA