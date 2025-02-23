Businessman on GH¢200,000 bail for allegedly defrauding retired judge 

A 40-year-old businessman, accused of defrauding a retired judge of GH¢300,000.00 under the pretext of securing him a plot of land, has been granted bail by the Amasaman Circuit Court.

Charles Amoateng was granted a GH¢200,000.00 bail and is to get two people to stand as sureties for him.

The court, presided over by Ms Enid Marful-Sau, ordered that the sureties deposit valid national identity cards with the Court’s Registry.

Amoateng will make his next appearance on April 2, 2025.

Prosecuting, Police Sergeant Faustina Asamoah said Justice Fred Kwesi Awuah, the complainant, was a retired High Court Judge staying at Sarpeiman near Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region.

Amoateng, the accused person, is a businessman who is into estate development and stays at the Amasaman Stadium area.

Prosecution said somewhere in December 2023, the complaint needed a piece of land to buy, and the accused person was introduced to him.

Justice Awuah and the one who introduced Amoateng to him both met the accused person (Amoateng) and he took them to a land located at Abor village near Amasaman.

Prosecution said the complainant developed interest and he was asked to pay GH¢400,000.00.

The complainant made a part-payment of GH¢300,000.00 leaving a balance of GH¢100,000.00 to be paid after he had received the document covering the land.

The Court heard that the complainant visited the land and realised that someone was developing it, and he contacted the accused person who told him (complainant) to hold on for some time.

The accused person explained that the family had a problem with the land, which was being solved at the court.

Justice Awuah again confronted the accused person, who promised to give him a different piece of land but the complainant refused.

He (complainant) demanded his GH¢300,000 back but the accused refunded only GH¢100,000.00, Sergeant Asamoah said.

On November 19, 2024, a formal report was made to the Amasaman Divisional CID, leading to the arrest of Amoateng.

In his caution statement he admitted the offence and promised to refund the rest of the money but failed.

He was, therefore, arraigned after investigations.

Source: GNA