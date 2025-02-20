UAE set to map air corridors for air taxis and cargo drones

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is starting to map its air corridor and regulatory framework development for piloted and autonomous air taxis and cargo drones.

A press release copied to Ghana Business News, says the initiative marks a major leap forward in the nation’s mission to lead the future of mobility.

“Through a strategic partnership between the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the Advanced Technology Research Council entities—Technology Innovation Institute and ASPIRE—the UAE is on track to reshape the way people and goods move through urban spaces,” the release said.

According to the release, the aerial corridors and regulations will be defined within the next 20 months, noting that the effort demonstrates the UAE’s unwavering commitment to deploying safe, advanced, sustainable transportation solutions that will not only ease congestion but also set a global benchmark for future urban mobility systems.

It added that the routes will connect key international airports and iconic places in the UAE, extending further to ensure seamless integration of piloted and autonomous air taxis and cargo drones across the nation’s urban landscapes.

By Emmanuel K Dogbevi