Akwatia MP’s contempt conviction sparks controversy

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Minority Caucus in Parliament has expressed dissatisfaction with a Koforidua High Court’s decision to convict Mr Ernest Yaw Kumi, the NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Akwatia for contempt.

The court’s ruling came after Mr Kumi defied an interim injunction barring him from being sworn in as a legislator.

“We are dissatisfied with the approach, and we think that he has been treated unfairly,” said Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Marking during a press conference in Parliament House, Accra.

He said: “I am aware of the Koforidua High Court decision. We have yet to procure the court ruling and the orders of the court. The lawyers are going to brief the caucus, and we will come out with our position on the matter.”

Mr Afenyo-Markin assured that the Caucus will take necessary steps to ensure Mr Kumi complied with the law.

“Meanwhile, all necessary steps will be taken to ensure that our colleague is law-abiding and ensure that the right thing is done,” he added.

The court’s decision has sparked controversy, with the Minority Caucus claiming that Mt Kumi was treated unfairly.

The court had previously restrained Mr Kumi from presenting himself for swearing-in, pending the resolution of a legal dispute.

However, he proceeded to take the oath of office in Parliament despite the directive.

Presiding Judge Justice Senyo Amedahe also issued a bench warrant for Mr Kumi’s arrest after he failed to appear for sentencing. With the bench warrant in effect, authorities are expected to enforce his arrest.

